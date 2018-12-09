Celtics Wrap: Daniel Theis’ Career Night Powers Boston Past Bulls 133-77

Make that five in a row for the Celtics.

Boston made easy work of the lowly Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at United Center thanks in part to a big night from Daniel Theis, and had seven players contribute double-digits in the win. The C’s came out hot, but briefly slowed down in the second quarter before running all over the Bulls en route to a SCORE victory.

Both Al Horford and Aron Baynes were sidelined with injuries, paving the way for Marcus Smart and Theis to slot into the starting five — and Theis made the most of his night posting a career-high in points finishing with 22.

Jayson Tatum (18), Marcus Morris (12), Kyrie Irving (13), Jaylen Brown (23), Semi Ojeleye (13) and Terry Rozier (15) all finished in double-figures.

It looks as if the Celtics have found their groove and improved to 15-10 with the win, while Chicago dropped to 6-21.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE:

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Daniel Theis

NOTHING BUT CELTICS

To say Boston controlled the first 12 minutes would be an understatement.

The Celtics made a statement early, going on a 17-0 run before the Bulls even could get on the board by way of the free-throw after missing their first 10 shots of the game.

It didn’t get much better for Chicago as Boston took an 18-point lead into the second quarter with the starters scoring 31 (!) of the Green’s 35 points.

Marcus Morris paced the C’s with 12 points while Jayson Tatum accounted for seven of his team’s first 13.

BOSTON TAKES 21-POINT LEAD INTO HALF

The Celtics got a bit sloppy in the second and the Bulls tried to capitalize, but Boston woke up and pulled away to end the half.

Terry Rozier heat up at the right time in the second quarter knocking down 10 points. He was just one of four players to in double-figures.

The Celtics closed out the half on an 8-0 run to take a 64-43 lead into the locker room at halftime. Morris still led the squad with 12 points and shot 80 percent from the field. Rozier, Tatum and Theis chipped in with 10, while Zach Levine led the Bulls with 11 points.

SETTING RECORDS

It was a big third quarter for the Celtics as well as Theis, who scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Boston kept dominating the game from everywhere on the court, especially the three-point mark and set a new franchise record in the process.

Five consecutive games with 13+ threes matches Houston (2X) and Milwaukee for the longest such streak in the NBA this season https://t.co/B2csN2RbnX — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) December 9, 2018

Two more C’s jumped into double-digit points with Jaylen Brown (10) and Kyrie Irving (13) helping Boston gain a hefty 27-point lead heading into the final 12 minutes while showing no signs of letting up.

BOSTON EASILY SEALS VICTORY

Jaylen Brown had a second straight strong game nailing down 20-plus points in both and he continued that dominance in the fourth.

JB in attack mode! pic.twitter.com/tJJG5kFCgp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 9, 2018

With seven minutes left to play, head coach Brad Stevens had all bench players on the court and they showed no signs of slowing down and continued to hammer on Chicago. But as good as the team looked in the fourth, it took a blow with 6:10 remaining.

Guerschon Yabusele came down awkwardly on his ankle and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room.

Boston continued its dominance and made easy work of the Bulls to close out the 133-77 win.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Theis was feeling it Saturday night.

UP NEXT

The Celtics return home Monday and look to make it six straight when they welcome to the New Orleans Pelicans to TD Garden. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

