Terry Rozier Hopes Celtics’ Winning Streak Gets Everyone To ‘Shut Up’

The Boston Celtics seemed to have found their groove, and Terry Rozier couldn’t be happier.

The C’s won their fifth-straight game Saturday night with a 133-77 dusting of the lowly Chicago Bulls, which showcased seven different players notching double-digit points. Rozier was one of those seven, nailing down 15 to go along with eight rebounds and two assists.

It hasn’t always been this easy for Boston, however, as it started off the 2018-19 season a tad shaky. But now, Gordon Hayward is looking near perfect, Kyrie Irving continues to be a force on the court and the C’s are getting help from unlikely heroes such as Daniel Theis.

They now sit at 15-10 on the season and one person who couldn’t be more pleased with the Green’s winning ways is Rozier.

“I mean, obviously it’s been very good for us, winning our last couple games, so we want to keep it going,” Rozier said after Saturday’s win, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “And everybody can shut up, because everybody can be very annoying when we’re losing. Very annoying.”

You certainly can’t blame him for feeling this way. The C’s had extremely high expectations surrounding them, especially given last year’s postseason performance as well as having a healthy Irving and Hayward slotted into the lineup on opening night.

The Celtics look to be back on track after their latest hot streak, and hope to continue their luck Monday when they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to TD Garden.

