Zdeno Chara’s Large Frame Causes Equipment Issue At Bruins Practice

In case you haven’t heard, Zdeno Chara is a tall, tall man.

The Boston Bruins captain stands at a whopping 6-foot-9, making him the tallest player in NHL history to date.

While Chara’s daunting size typically comes of great benefit on the ice, it made for a minor issue at Bruins practice Wednesday when Chara, who still is working his way back from a left MCL injury, wasn’t sporting a red non-contact jersey. While conventional knowledge would lead you to believe that meant Chara is a full-go, that’s not exactly the case.

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy: Patrice Bergeron: no definitive timeline. “Don’t think he’ll play tomorrow. Potential to play this weekend.” Zdeno Chara: Still non-contact. Should have been in red sweater, but none fit him. pic.twitter.com/mLjNZuu93j — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2018

We have a feeling Chara likely has run into this problem before while clothes shopping. Still, it’s doubtful the Bruins needed any additional assistance to be mindful of Big Z’s presence on the ice.

Boston next will take the ice Thursday when it welcomes the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports