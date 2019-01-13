Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Manchester United and Tottneham have the chance to improve their respective positions and make all sorts of history Sunday.

The teams will face off at Wembley Stadium in a Premier League Round 22 game. Tottenham sits third in the Premier League standings, but its gap behind leader Liverpool might be nine points by kickoff. Manchester United is sixth in the standings but it can boost its revived prospects of earning a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League by beating Tottenham.

Manchester United and Tottenham are two of the Premier League’s hottest teams. The Red Devils have won all five of their games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager. Solskjaer will become the first Manchester United manager to win his first six games in charge if his team prevails Sunday.

Tottenham has won nine, lost one and drawn one of its last 11 games in all competitions. Victory over Manchester United will mark the first time since 1960 Tottenham has beaten the Red Devils in league play.

NBC Sports network will broadcast Tottenham versus Manchester United. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sun. Jan. 13, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images