Liverpool To Beat Tottenham One Of Three Premier League Bets To Make The Reds should continue their unbeaten Premier League run by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 Hour Ago

Liverpool faced multiple questions heading into the Premier League campaign, but Jürgen Klopp has his side second in the league after six matches.

The biggest question about Liverpool was if Alexis Mac Allister could hold up as a No. 6. It’s managed to work thus far with Trent Alexander-Arnold also playing centrally. However, his injury has forced others to step up, and Liverpool looked primed to challenge Manchester City in the title race.

It can further state that claim when it travels to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Ange Postecoglou’s side. This easily is the match of the week with the rest of the matchweek seven slate looking pretty sparse in terms of watchability.

After a strong 4-2 week, let’s get into this week’s picks. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Liverpool three-way moneyline and both teams to score +210

Despite the praise the Reds deserve, they are vulnerable to counterattacks and can give up at least a goal a match with seven expected goals allowed. But their 13.2 expected goals should be enough against Spurs, who have given up 8.7 expected goals allowed. The matchup to watch will be Mohamed Salah against Iyenoma Udogie. Bukayo Saka had his way with the Tottenham left back last week, and Salah should also take advantage of the matchup to set up Liverpool’s attack. James Maddison and Heung-Min Son will make this match competitive, but Liverpool’s attack should give it the full three points this Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City over 3.5 goals +136

City faltered against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup this week, but a full-strenth Pep Guardiola side has been dominant in the Premier League heading into this Saturday’s match at Molineux Stadium. Wolves have given up the fifth-most expected goals at 12.5, and City is slightly ahead of Liverpool in expected goals at 13.5. It cruised past Wolves 3-0 in the sides two meetings last season and should do so again this season.

Nottingham Forest-Brentford over 2.5 goals +101

We go into the lone Sunday fixture, and thankfully, we’re getting just about even money on this prop. Forest was competitive against Bees last season, and a match at The City Ground should make this fixture competitive between sides that need points to remain ahead of the clubs in the relegation battle.

Record: 11-13-1 (up 0.2 units)