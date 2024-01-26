Jürgen Klopp on Friday surprised the soccer world when he announced he would leave Liverpool at the end of the Premier League season.

Klopp’s announcement came through the club, which released an in-house interview where he emotionally explained the reasons why he felt it was time to leave.

“I can understand that that’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it — or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said, per the club. “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth — and that is the truth. That’s it, pretty much.”

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 after his successful seven-year run at Borussia Dortmund. The German manager led Liverpool to its first Premier League title when it won it in the 2019-20 season, which also was Liverpool’s first time winning the title in the top flight of English soccer since the 1989-90 season. He also guided the club to an FA Cup in the 2021–22 season and a UEFA Champions League title in the 2018–19 season — Liverpool finished as runners-up in the 2017–18 and 2021–22 seasons.

The 56-year-old assured in his interview with the team that he is healthy and does not plan on managing at another club. Klopp admitted he wanted to make this announcement as early as possible to prevent it from getting leaked to the media. He also had a message for Liverpool supporters.

“I really would like you to accept the decision. That would be nice,” Klopp said. “And then if I can ask for one more thing, after telling you don’t sing my song too early, after telling you be loud in the stadium, stuff like this, if I could ask you for one more thing it would be: Don’t make these games about me, because there’s no need. The only thing I always wanted was the full support for the team, it’s not for me.

“I know about our relationship, I don’t need any kind of proof. We will have a moment, maybe the last matchday here or somewhere else — I mean in other countries or other competitions. There’s enough time to do these kinds of things. Let’s now really go for it. The outside world want to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool. Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future. Thank you.”

The Reds were atop of the Premier League standings ahead of their FA Cup match against Norwich this Sunday at Anfield.