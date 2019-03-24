Here’s What Bruce Cassidy Had To Say About Bruins Clinching Playoff Berth

The Boston Bruins officially clinched a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday night.

Boston routed the Florida Panthers 7-3 to secure their third straight playoff berth, and after the game Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the team’s accomplishment with NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards.

“It feels terrific to be honest with you,” Cassidy said. “It’s always the first goal every year going into the season, you want to make the playoffs. You want to give yourself a chance to win.”

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images