Bruins Injuries: Torey Krug Out Vs. Winnipeg; Bruins Recall Two From Providence

The Boston Bruins all of a sudden are the walking wounded.

The B’s, after a 19-game point streak, have lost their last two games and suddenly have a rash of injuries.

Defenseman Torey Krug suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday night in the Bruins’ loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Wednesday. According to Cassidy, Krug is day to day and will miss Boston’s game Thursday night in Winnipeg. Matt Grzelczyk, who was injured Sunday night in Pittsburgh, remains out with an upper-body injury and might be able to return on Boston’s next road trip which begins next Tuesday.

The good news for the Bruins, though, is Jake DeBrusk is back to skating in Boston as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury suffered blocking a shot last week.

Matt Grzelcyk got good news. Aiming for a return sometime on next trip. Jake DeBrusk skated today in Boston, progressing well. Tuukka Rask starts tomorrow. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 13, 2019

As you can see in the tweet, Boston made some roster moves Wednesday, recalling forward Paul Carey and defenseman Connor Clifton from Providence. Winger Peter Cehlarik is on his way back to Providence. Carey has been pretty good for the P-Bruins since being acquired in a trade with Ottawa, tallying 20 points in 21 games. Clifton is also playing some of his best hockey of late, totaling eight points in his last eight games from the Providence blue line. He appeared in nine games last season for the Bruins.

The Bruins are also still waiting on the returns of David Pastrnak, Kevan Miller and Marcus Johansson.

