How Jalen Rose Believes Kyrie Irving’s Mood Impacts Celtics’ Play

It’s been a trying season for Kyrie Irving, to say the least.

Irving’s leadership has been called into question on more than one occasion as the Celtics continue to underwhelm. And outside of Boston’s team struggles, Irving has had to deal with unrelenting attention regarding his NBA future.

All things considered, it’s easy to understand why Irving has been noticeably frustrated at times this season. And while it’s tough to blame the star point guard for occasionally feeling this way, Jalen Rose believes it hasn’t done the Celtics any favors.

Rose probably isn’t completely off-base with his take. Teams often follow suit of their leader, and while Irving is having a career season on the court, his temperament hasn’t been ideal for a team looking to right the ship. Winning typically cures all, though, and the Celtics are poised for a favorable first-round playoff matchup despite their shortcomings.

The “Jalen & Jacoby” co-host isn’t alone with his Irving remarks either. Rose’s ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith, believes Irving’s spirits could be a leading factor in how long the Celtics’ postseason run lasts.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images