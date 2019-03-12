Red Sox Make Initial Cuts As Major League Roster Starts To Take Shape

The Boston Red Sox have taken their first steps toward setting their Opening Day roster.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced on Tuesday that the club made its initial round of Major League cuts at spring training.

Four players were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket, including infielder Michael Chavis, left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor, and right-handed pitchers Travis Lakins and Chandler Shepherd.

Right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes was optioned to Double-A Portland.

Six players were reassigned to minor league camp: catcher Austin Rei, outfielder Rusney Castillo, infielder Tony Renda, first baseman Josh Ockimey, and right-handed pitchers Mike Shawaryn and Carson Smith.

With these moves, the Red Sox now have 47 players in big league camp, including 33 players from the 40-man roster and 14 non-roster invitees.

None of these moves come as too much of a shock, as the Red Sox roster figures to be pretty similar to the one Boston had last year en route to a World Series title, but more pressing decisions are coming down the pike for Dombrowski, Alex Cora and Co at March 28 nears.

