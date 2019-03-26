Red Sox Pitcher David Price Came To Boston To ‘Win Multiple World Series’

David Price finally got the postseason monkey off his back in October when he pitched seven innings of one-run ball in Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to help seal Major League Baseball’s biggest crown for the Boston Red Sox.

But it’s not enough for the south paw.

Even though Price said it “felt good” to perform the way he did back in October, he’s not satisfied with just one World Series title.

“To be a world champion,” he told Boston.com’s Maureen Mullen, “that’s why I play the game, to be able to experience that at this level. It definitely feels good.

“I’ve said it many times. I didn’t come here to win one World Series,” Price added. “I came here to win multiple World Series. We won one last year and we want to do it again. … To go through it once, to experience all of that — I think if you get back to that point again in your career, you can really kind of sit back and take in everything and it’s something I’m definitely looking forward to having the opportunity to do.”

The 33-year-old finished the 2018 campaign going 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA and will look to improve those numbers and help the Sox go back-to-back when they open the season on the road against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images