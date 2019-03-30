Roberto Luongo Shines For Panthers In Bruins’ 4-1 Loss To Florida

Roberto Luongo was a brick wall for the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The veteran goaltender was solid between the pipes, stopping 30 shots on 31 attempts in Florida’s 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Out of all of Luongo’s saves on the day, none were bigger than his glove stop on Bruins winger Brad Marchand.

Boston had multiple scoring opportunities throughout the game, but Luongo was able to keep the Bruins from finding the back of the net more than just once to give his Panthers the victory.

To see Luongo’s biggest save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images