Texas Tech-Gonzaga Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

Saturday night’s contest between the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 3-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders could provide an answer to the difficult question as the nation’s most efficient offense in Gonzaga squares up with Texas Tech’s top-rated defense with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Gonzaga enters Saturday’s tilt after handily knocking out No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson, No. 9 seed Baylor and No. 4 seed Florida State. Texas Tech also has steamrolled its way through the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky, No. 6 seed Buffalo and upsetting the No. 2-seeded Michigan Wolverines 63-44.

Here’s how to watch Texas Tech-Gonzaga:

Start Time: Saturday, March 30, at 6:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images