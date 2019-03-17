Solid Bruins Defense Stifles Blue Jackets’ Offense Early Saturday

The Boston Bruins defense had a much better start against the Columbus Blue Jackets than the last time the two squared up.

Boston and Columbus last played each other Mar. 12 with the Blue Jackets coming out on top 7-4. The Blue Jackets jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period last time the two faced off, but were held to a 1-1 tie at the end of the first period Saturday night.

NESN’s Andy Brickley dissected the Blue Jackets’ offense and discussed the differences between their performance on Mar. 12 and Mar. 16 during the first period on Saturday night. To hear what Brickley had to say check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images