David Backes’ Gritty Play Helped Propel Bruins Past Maple Leafs In Game 2

There’s no question that the Boston Bruins played a much more physical game Saturday night in Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston was outhit in Game 1 33-31, but looked like a completely different team Saturday, outhitting the Maple Leafs 44-39. One of the biggest reasons for Boston’s uptick in physical play could’ve been due to the placement of veteran forward David Backes into the lineup.

Backes made his presence known early and often in Boston’s 4-1 win Saturday night, recording a game-high seven hits to go along with an assist on Charlie Coyle’s first period goal.

