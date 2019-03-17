Watch Mookie Betts Absolutely Crush Moonshot Home Run At Fenway South

It had been a quiet spring for Mookie Betts in terms of power. Until now.

The reigning American League MVP had yet to homer at spring training entering Saturday, but the Boston Red Sox right fielder made up for that and then some against the Atlanta Braves.

Betts launched a 3-1 delivery from righty Shane Carle well over the Green Monster at JetBlue Park at Fenway South and completely exiting the yard.

Betts earned every right to watch that one in flight for a bit before jogging around the bases. The 26-year-old now is batting .296 this spring, and no doubt is hoping to once again anchor the Red Sox lineup throughout 2019.

Launching absolute bombs like Saturday’s certainly won’t hurt.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images