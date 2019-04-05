Bruins’ Tuukka Rask’s Workload Decreasing Over Last Few Seasons

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has seen a decreased workload over the past few seasons.

The Bruins’ No. 1 goaltender only has played 45 games this season, his fewest amount since the 2012-13 NHL lockout campaign. The 32-year-old is 27-12-5 on the season with a 2.42 goals against average and a .915 save percentage with four shutouts.

To hear more about Rask’s decreased workload, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images