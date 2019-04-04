NESN Bruins Podcast: Handing Out Regular Season Superlatives With Playoffs Nearing

It’s spring, so you know what that means: Later sunsets, nicer weather and, of course, the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Long has it been known the Bruins would play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the postseason, and regardless of what happens against their rival, it’s was a pretty successful regular season. Players stepped up when other guys were down, personal bests were set and we even got to see a few prospects make their NHL debuts.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen take a glance at the B’s upcoming series with the Maple Leafs — which they’ll preview in full next week — and hand out superlatives for the regular season.

You can listen to the episode in the player below.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images