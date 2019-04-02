Red-Hot Blue Jackets Seeking Sixth Straight Win In Tilt Against Bruins

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking for their sixth win in a row in their Tuesday evening tilt against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena.

In the last five games, the Blue Jackets have averaged 4.8 goals per game, while allowing just 0.8 goals a game in the same time period. Columbus has been perfect on the penalty kill in that time as the team fights for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images