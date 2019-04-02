Here’s What Brad Marchand Had To Say On Chasing 100-Point Season

Brad Marchand has sailed past his career-high in points in 2019, and has a chance to be the first Boston Bruin to hit the century mark in sometime.

Joe Thornton was the last Bruins to hit 100, notching 101 points in 2002-03.

Marchand entered Tuesday night’s tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets with 98 points on the season with three games to play.

And Bruins fans would go wild if the scrappy winger were to hit 100 points by scoring two goals. That would give him 37 goals and 63 assists. How appropriate?

“Anything works,” Marchand said, via The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “At the end of the day, whether you have 100 points or 99 or 98 it really doesn’t change anything. We’re still a playoff team and fighting for the Cup.”

It’s good to see Marchand’s head is in the right place here. But it would also be something else to see Marchand etch his name in a category with some of the all time greatest Bruins. He would the 12th Boston player to hit triple digits, joining the likes of Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and Rick Middleton.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images