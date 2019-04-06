Watch Tuukka Rask Make Strong Pad Save On Lightning’s Mathieu Joseph

Longtime Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was honored before Saturday afternoon’s contest for becoming the winningest goalie in team history.

Rask has spent his entire 12-year career between the pipes for Boston and has racked up an impressive 265 wins and 92.1 save percentage throughout his career.

Boston fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in their regular-season finale, but Rask still was able to put together a highlight reel-worth save. To see the Rask’s stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images