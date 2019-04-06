Virginia-Auburn Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers will take on the fifth-seeded Auburn Tigers in a Final Four matchup of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Cavaliers defeated the third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in Elite Eight action last weekend, 80-75 in overtime. Virginia was led by Kyle Guy’s 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Ty Jerome’s 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Tigers also won in overtime last weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats, 77-71. Auburn was led by Jared Harper’s 26 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Bryce Brown’s 24 points and two rebounds.

Players to watch during this Final Four matchup include Virginia’s Guy, who is averaging 15.2 points per game, and Auburn’s Brown, who’s averaging 16 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Virginia-Auburn:

Start Time: Saturday. April 6, at 6:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images