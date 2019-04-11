Zdeno Chara’s Playoff Hype Video Will Give Bruins Fans Chills

The Boston Bruins are ready to play for quite a while this spring.

Thursday marks the beginning of the B’s third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Boston set to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round for the third time in the last seven seasons.

While the Bruins already shared a hype video on their own social media accounts, captain Zdeno Chara posted one of his own. Chara narrates the one-minute video, which touches on events both present and in the past, and it’s a pretty wild ride.

Yeah, Chara and Co. are ready to go.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images