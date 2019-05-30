Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins dropped Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at home Wednesday thanks to a clutch overtime goal scored by St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy called it a game of missed opportunities.

“They’re playing to win too, right? … They seemed to play with more urgency tonight than they did in Game 1. We played with less,” he said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage.

To hear more from Cassidy’s postgame press conference, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images