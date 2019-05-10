Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s not hyperbolic to say that Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final may have been the best game Marcus Johansson has played as a Boston Bruin.

Johansson netted a goal and an assist in the Bruins 5-2 dispatching of the Carolina Hurricanes, and both of his points came on two of the biggest moments of the night.

The winger first set up Steven Kampfer’s goal to put the B’s up 1-0, stripping Justin Faulk, entering the zone, turning and a firing a backhanded pass toward Kampfer all alone in the high slot. It was that kind of playmaking ability that made the Bruins spring for Johansson at the trade deadline.

“Good stick. Good acceleration, then has the composure to make a play,” Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “He made a hell of a play. He sees the ice well, in space he can do that. He’s a good player for us.”

But Johansson’s most impressive effort came in the third period with the Bruins on the power play trailing a goal. Johansson found his way to the dirty area and pounced on a rebound off a Brad Marchand one-timer, roofing the loose puck to tie the game and tilt momentum Boston’s way.

It is not the kind of goal many expect Johansson, not known for his physical presence, to make. But Johansson has not shied away from getting to the dirty areas on the man advantage in the playoffs.

“I think I have been there most of my career on the power play, around the net, so pretty comfortable there,” Johansson said. “Those greasy ones feel pretty good sometimes.”

Johansson has come alive since a quiet first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and has three goals and four assists over five of his last eight games. With the winger finding his groove offensively at the right time, it makes a dangerous Bruins power play all the more lethal.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images