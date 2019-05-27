Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Wagner didn’t want to offer up much during his latest media availability.

You might know of another Boston sports figure who approaches press conferences with a similar mindset.

Wagner and his Bruins teammates took part in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final Media Day on Sunday, one day ahead of Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues. The first-year Bruin, who’s currently shelved due to an arm injury sustained in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes, was asked about the nature of his day-to-day activities in wake of the ailment. Wagner sidestepped the question while somewhat channeling a notoriously mum individual.

“Yeah, uh, I don’t know if I’m allowed (to say). I wanted to come up here and be like Bill Belichick. ‘We’re onto Cincinnati,'” Wagner said, as captured by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “But yeah, right now I’m just kind of hanging out.”

The Walpole, Mass. native did pull back the curtain a little bit, noting how tough it has been to not take the ice with his teammates as they prepared for the Cup Final. Wagner quickly shifted the attention off himself in favor of the entire unit, which will continue to embody the “next man up” mentality on hockey’s biggest stage.

The Bruins and Blues (finally) will kick off their best-of-seven set Monday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images