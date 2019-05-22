Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics don’t have a team captain, but if they did, most Boston fans would be in agreement that Marcus Smart deserves the “C” on his jersey.

The 25-year-old was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team on Wednesday for the first time in his career, leading all guards with 63 voting points. Smart received an outpouring of support on social media following the milestone, leading him to thank fans with a little twist.

Love this and am honored and appreciate all the love and votes. Thank you! I want a banner though. Offseason is a myth. Let’s get it! 🔥☘️ pic.twitter.com/uSCIVdsHYE — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) May 22, 2019

It should come as no shock that Smart is focused on banner No. 18 following a league-wide accolade.

His teammates were out in full support after the All-Defensive teams were released, with Al Horford and Jayson Tatum leading the charge.

Horford is right. Well-deserved indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images