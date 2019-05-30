Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It shouldn’t come as much surprise, but the Boston Bruins will likely be without Matt Grzelcyk for at least one Stanley Cup Final game.

The Bruins defenseman left Game 2 after his head bounced off the glass as a result of a hit from St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. Grzelcyk was taken to a local hospital for more tests, but the Bruins offered little more in the way of information.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy on Thursday morning, though, confirmed what was suspected by many: Grzelcyk is in the concussion protocol, and while the Bruins are listing him as day to day, he won’t travel with the team to St. Louis ahead of Saturday night’s Game 3. Perhaps it’s possible Grzelcyk could feel better and join the team ahead of the game, but it seems most likely he’ll miss at least one game.

It’s also possible Sundqvist misses at least a game for his hit. The NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced Sundqvist will have a hearing regarding the play.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images