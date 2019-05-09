Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics season may be over, but the offseason should prove to be equally, if not more entertaining than the regular season.

With plenty of activity waiting in the wings as July 1 approaches, SportsBetting.ag has posted a prop for the future of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in a Celtics uniform. Both players have looming free agencies that will now take center stage following Boston’s elimination.

Horford’s situation is a bit different from Irving’s, as the center can opt into his $30MM player option if he chooses to. Irving also has a player option for next season, but the chances of him opting in, rather than signing an extension or becoming an unrestricted free agent, is extremely unlikely.

When it comes to Irving, SportsBetting favors the all-star point guard to leave Boston for the Big Apple, with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets sitting with top two sets of odds.

Check out the full list of futures for Irving:

New York Knicks 2/1

Brooklyn Nets 3/1

Boston Celtics 13/4

Los Angeles Lakers 5/1

Los Angeles Clippers 8/1

Dallas Mavericks 10/1

Toronto Raptors 12/1

Horford, on the other hand, expressed his interest in staying in a Celtics uniform after Wednesday night’s loss. The futures still have him slightly favored to leave for another club.

Rather than list teams, Horford’s odds simply ask, “Will Al Horford be a Celtic for Game 1 of the 2019-20 regular season?”. Check out the futures below:

Yes +100 No -140

Time will tell, but this offseason is sure to be an eventful one.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images