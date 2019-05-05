Red Sox Notes: Michael Chavis Continues To Shine For Boston With Four-Hit Game

It was an electrifying game for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but even more so for one young player.

Michael Chavis proved his worth once again Saturday night, crushing two home runs on top of a double and a single for a four-hit game. Since joining the team 14 games ago, the 23-year-old has garnered a .354 batting average, with six home runs and 13 RBI to his name already.

After the game, Chavis couldn’t help but smile when asked he’s feeling at the plate.

“I mean I am having a great time,” he said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I usually play my best when I’m having fun, so I try and stay relaxed and have fun out there.”

Chavis said he’s spent a good amount of time in the batting cage as of late, and said everyone around him has been a big help as he transitions into the MLB.

“I honestly just feel blessed and lucky to be on this team. I think I’ve grown and learned more in my small time here than I have in the past year. I’ve had so much help from (Steve) Pearce, Mookie (Betts), J.D. (Martinez), everybody. I honestly just feel lucky to be here.”

Manager Alex Cora had plenty of praise for the young infielder as well, calling him “a good hitter.”

The Red Sox will close out their four-game series against the White Sox on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

— With another successful outing, Chavis has now tied Sam Horn for the most home runs through his first 14 career games in Red Sox history.

Michael Chavis is tied for the most HR’s in Red Sox history thru his first 14 career games Michael Chavis

46 AB – 6 HR Sam Horn

50 AB – 6 HR — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 5, 2019

— Steve Pearce seemed to bounce back Saturday after entering the game hitless in his last 15 at-bats. Pearce had himself an RBI-single and RBI-double, forcing in two runs in the process.

— Every single batter for the Red Sox recorded a hit Saturday, including several players with multi-hit games.

Devers and Pearce each had two hits. Andrew Benintendi had three. Chavis had four.

Even Sandy Leon, who was brought into the game to pinch hit for J.D. Martinez, had himself a hit.

— The Red Sox made team history in their nine-run third inning, garnering 10-consecutive hits with two men out in the inning. Three of those hits were home runs.

This ties the franchise record for most runs scored with two out and no one on base.

The last team to achieve this feat was the Colorado Rockies, who had 11-straight hits against the Chicago Cubs in 2010. It was also the most runs scored in an inning with two men out and none on since 1901.

— Red Sox pitching struck out 11 batters Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images