Patrice Bergeron is making the most of the long layoff before the Stanley Cup Final.

The Boston Bruins center is gearing up for his team’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues, but with 11 days between the B’s last game and their next, Bergeron made sure to carve out some family time.

Bergeron was captured skating with kids at Warrior Ice Arena, and it’s quite adorable.

Take a look:

Aww. Maybe they’ll take after their father and be an NHL superstar.

The Bruins begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Monday night when they welcome the St. Louis Blues to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images