The Boston Celtics’ offseason is in pre-draft mode, which means working out countless prospects ahead of the NBA Draft on June 20. With less than a month left until draft night, it sounds like they’re showing some interest in one SEC guard in particular.

The Celtics requested a second pre-draft workout with Ole Miss guard Terence Davis, according to Tony Jones of the Athletic, who also reported that Davis has a scheduled workout with the Utah Jazz.

As Jones noted, the 6-foot-4 combo guard also was asked to complete a second workout with the Golden State Warriors.

Davis averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his senior season, while shooting 37.1 percent from deep. He’s quick off the dribble and has shown the ability to create his own shot, in addition to being a solid defender. If Davis does get selected on June 20, it’ll likely be in the second round.

The Celtics will host workouts on Monday and Tuesday, with participants being announced the morning of each workout.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images