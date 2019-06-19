Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, our last “NESN Red Sox Podcast” was published April 10. We’re sorry about that. Stuff happens (Stanley Cup runs, implosion of basketball teams), ya know?

Well, a lot has changed since then, when the Red Sox were 3-9 and playing like the worst team in baseball. However, some things unfortunately have stayed the same as the 40-35 Sox near the midway point of their season.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Ricky Doyle reconvened Wednesday to tackle all-things Red Sox in what we’re calling a soft reboot for the podcast. among other things, they talked about what we’ve learned about the 2019 squad, why fans should be either pessimistic or optimistic about the second half and which Red Sox players are worthy of All-Star nods.

(We know how Xander Bogaerts feels about that last part.)

Click the iTunes (RIP) link in the tweet below to listen to the latest episode of the “NESN Red Sox Podcast.” You also can listen on SoundCloud, if you’re into that sort of thing.

– Boston’s hot streak

– All-Star update

– How strong is the Sox roster? — NESN (@NESN) June 19, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images