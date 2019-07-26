Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics won’t be much better or worse this season than they were in 2018-19.

That’s the opinion of Caesar’s Palace, which set Thursday the Celtics’ over/under win total for 2019-2020 season at 49.5 games. Caesars Palace bookmakers predict the Celtics will have the seventh-most wins in the NBA, the third-most in the Eastern Conference and second-most in the Atlantic Division, trailing only the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics finished 49–33 last season, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference and third in the Atlantic division.

Boston has experienced significant roster turnover this offseason, as the likes of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier and others leaving and Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter, a quartet of 2019 NBA Draft picks and others arriving.

The Celtics passed the 50-win mark in 2016-17, and 2017-18 before underachieving last season. Perhaps the new new faces will help them reach the over in 2019-20 and restore some confidence in the team’s chances of postseason success.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images