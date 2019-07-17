Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics’ makeover pretty much is complete.

Although the deal reportedly had been agreed to for some time, the Celtics on Wednesday made their signing of veteran center Enes Kanter official.

Kanter shared a video of himself signing the contract on Twitter, but before actually signing the deal he delivered a message to Celtics fans.

“Well, Boston fans, I’m about to sign my contract, and this is the first step to a championship,” Kanter said. Thank you for your amazing support, I’m very excited about it. And you know what? Let’s do it together. So, let’s do it.”

(You can watch the video here)

Kanter’s signing comes on the same day the Celtics introduce Kemba Walker. So though a few notable player departed Boston this offseason, suffice to say it didn’t enter a rebuild.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images