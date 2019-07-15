Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug just can’t help himself.

The Boston Bruins defenseman is a frequent ball-buster on social media. And, well, he was up to his usual tricks Monday morning.

Fellow Bruins Sean Kuraly and Jake DeBrusk recently caught up with one another via video chat in the first installment of “Staying Connected,” a video series that will feature Bruins players staying in contact throughout the offseason. It’s a rather benign clip, but DeBrusk’s thick Canadian accent apparently is a point of mockery for Krug.

Take a look:

Honestly, we understood everything DeBrusk said. The Bruins winger definitely has a strong accent, though.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images