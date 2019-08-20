Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics’ offseason has revolved around the acquisition of Kemba Walker and the departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, but there’s plenty of other factors impacting Boston’s 2019-20 outlook.

Gordon Hayward had a pretty inconsistent campaign after returning from a gruesome season-ending injury that resulted in a fractured tibia and dislocated left ankle. The 29-year-old showed glimpses of the All-Star that averaged 21.9 points per game with the Utah Jazz, but he simply didn’t seem to find a groove during the Celtics’ disappointing season. But after a full, healthy offseason, Hayward sounds like he’s feeling confident heading into a fresh slate.

Hayward participated in the Celtics’ annual Home Court Makeover program Tuesday in Burlington, Mass., and discussed his offseason progress.

“Been here in Boston all summer,” Hayward said, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “Made the decision to be in the facility and work with the staff. My leg feels amazing. The summers here in Boston are beautiful, so my family and I have had a great time. … My leg feels good, so that’s a positive.”

Obviously this is a great news for the Celtics, as it felt like Hayward constantly was working his way back, even toward the end of last year’s regular season. The forward added that he’s back to “no restrictions,” which is a huge plus.

Hayward on his summer: “Back to no restrictions, so that’s been really nice.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 20, 2019

Paul George is the name that comes to mind when we think of a healthy offseason doing wonders for a player coming off a brutal injury. Hayward was restricted for the majority of last summer, so C’s fans will hope that the last few months have a similar impact on the forward’s mindset and production.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images