Dale Earnhardt Jr. apparently escaped catastrophe and is out of danger.

The retired NASCAR driver and members of his immediate family are “doing well” following a plane crash in which they were involved, his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, said Friday in a statement JR Motorsports released on social media.

“We want to reiterate our appreciation to the NASCAR community, first responders, medical staff and race fans everywhere for the overwhelming support in the last 24 hours,” Kelley Earnhardt Miller wrote. “Dale, Amy, Isla and our two pilots are doing well. We are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crashed Thursday after rolling off the runway following its landing at Elizabeth Municipal Airport in Elizabeth City, N.C. Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy Reimann and their one-year-old daughter Isla were on board in addition to the pilots. No serious injuries were reported, and they were take to nearby Johnson City Medical Center for further evaluation.

Earnhardt Miller confirmed these events Wednesday, and Thursday’s update suggest the harrowing experience ultimately won’t end in tragedy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images