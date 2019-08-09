Jerry Sandusky is about to face the music — again.
The former Penn State assistant football coach is scheduled to be resentenced for his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction on Sept. 23, according to the Associated Press. Judge John Foradora filed an order Wednesday to schedule the hearing.
This comes six months after an appeals court ruled the mandatory minimum sentences has been “improperly applied,” per the AP.
Sandusky, 75, was arrested in Nov. 2011 for sexually abusing 10 boys. He was convicted back in 2012 for the crimes.
But his 30 to 60-year sentence was overturned by Superior Court in February. Sandusky’s lawyer is unsure if “a substantially different sentence” would be imposed on his client, per the AP.
The attorney general’s office is appealing the decision to resentence Sandusky to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
