Had it not been for the seats in the outfield, Jackie Bradley Jr.’s home run from Tuesday night might still be flying.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder launched an absolute moonshot in a 10-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. It was the longest blast by a Red Sox player in the Statcast era, traveling 478 feet.

After the game, Bradley noted that his teammates’ reactions was the best part about hitting the home run. First baseman Mitch Moreland arguably had the most appropriate response, chiming in during Bradley’s media availability.

“Way longer than 478!” Moreland said, via The Boston Globe.

We’d believe it.

It was Bradley’s 17th homer of the season, and certainly one he and his teammates will remember for a little while. For now, the Sox will turn their attention to closing out the quick two-game set with the Rockies, with first pitch in Wednesday’s series finale coming at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images