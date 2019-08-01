Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s a sight Boston Celtics fans should grow accustomed to seeing.

NBA 2K released the first gameplay trailer for “NBA 2K20” on Friday via social media. The preview of the upcoming edition of the hit video basketball game includes two instances of Kemba Walker in a Celtics uniform, one where he’s dribbling past an opponent and another in which he celebrates with teammates Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward. Tatum also features in a solo shot of his own.

The Next is Now 😤 2K20 Gameplay is here with familiar faces in new places. Experience #NBA2K20 for the first time on 2K Day 9/6! Pre-order now ➡️ https://t.co/Nq9slFRBKw pic.twitter.com/0jouBhUtvh — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 1, 2019

Walker joined the Celtics last month via a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets after he agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract.

Walker is the highest-rated Celtics player in “NBA 2K20,” with an overall score of 88. Tatum last week took umbrage at his 85 rating, called it “disrespectful,” albeit with a chuckle.

“NBA 2K20” will be released Sept. 6 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and both Android and iOS.

