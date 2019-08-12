Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made a series of roster moves Monday before opening their three-game series with the Cleveland Indians.

Rookie infielder Michael Chavis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain. Chavis is just 5-for-32 (.156) over his last 11 games.

Furthermore, pitcher Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket while reliever Travis Lakins and infielder Marco Hernandez were recalled from the PawSox.

Prior to tonight's game in Cleveland, the #RedSox announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/XjgXdA80Ty — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2019

The Red Sox pitching staff was overly taxed during the team’s four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, so the addition of Lakins shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Chavis injury was unexpected, however.

Boston will face Cleveland on Monday night at Progressive Field with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN. The Red Sox are 16 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East and 7.5 games out of the second AL wild-card spot.

