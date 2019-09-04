BOSTON — It’s been nearly three months since the Boston Bruins lost in the Stanley Cup Final, and for the most part they’ll readily admit they’re not totally over it.

Wednesday more or less marked the quasi-official turning of the page, with the Bruins holding their first captains’ practice of the season. Rookie camp begins Thursday and full training camp starts next Thursday.

In the meantime, the Bruins, at least for now, will continue to face questions about the loss to the St. Louis Blues in June.

“You know what, I don’t think we’re over it, I don’t think I’m over it, but you move on,” Sean Kuraly said. “You know you’ve got hockey to play and I think playing hockey again will help. It’ll just be something fun you get to do again and enjoy it and try to win some games and feel good about that and try to get right back there and realize that’s our goal. You kind of realize how much you want it after how close you get, you almost get a taste. That’s at least the focus I’ve gotten.”

Added David Krejci: “I’m not over it, I don’t think I ever will (be). But I’m excited to start the season again and get some games in and get back at it.”

Chris Wagner, who did not play in any of the Cup Final games due to an injury suffered blocking a shot in the conference final, indicated that he’s over it, but only because he kind of has to be.

“Yeah (I’m over it), can’t pout about it anymore so you might as well focus on this year,” Wager said. “You just feel bad for everybody, but eventually you’ve got to get over it, you can’t change it now. You’ve got to get ready for this year and thankfully that’s in a week or so.”

As the new season gets going, the reminders about the setback will grow increasingly less frequent. But for now, the Bruins likely will have to relive the gut-punch with some regularity.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images