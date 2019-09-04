Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones hails from the Bahamas, so she’s looking for any way she can to help those in her native country recover from the devastation brought by Hurricane Dorian.

Jones set up a GoFundMe campaign to aid those recouping from the storm in the island nation and has already donated $10 thousand to the cause. The GoFundMe already has raised $17,350 in just six hours.

Fellow Sun teammates Jasmine Thomas and Morgan Tuck made smaller donations to the cause.

Jones, who said her family luckily is “in a good situation” down in the Bahamas, thanked Sun fans for their recent support in a video posted to Connecticut’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

“A lot of people have been affected, the islands — especially the northeastern, northwestern Bahamas — have been just ravaged by the hurricane, so we’re just trying to do all we can right now to get relief out to people,” Jones said, adding, “The only thing we can do right now is to be proactive.”

Take a look:

The time is now. Help Jonquel Jones in her efforts to raise money for hurricane relief in the Bahamas. https://t.co/qPPnMojYfC pic.twitter.com/TWnKTObKlc — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 3, 2019

Jones’ childhood friend, Buddy Hield, has donated $100 thousand toward relief efforts in the Bahamas and has set up a separate GoFundMe campaign raise funds for Bahamians affected by the storm.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun