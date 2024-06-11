The drama continues to surround WNBA star Caitlin Clark wherever she goes.

Earlier this month, Clark was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul from Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter, which drew national attention, and the Indiana Fever guard was involved in another on-court incident Monday night.

This time Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington openly mocked Clark after fouling her on the perimeter in the second quarter. Carrington flailed her head back once the play was blown dead in an effort to imitate Clark and state her stance that Clark flopped to get the call.

Clark, who finished with just 10 points in the Fever’s 89-72 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena, didn’t appear to respond much at all to Carrington’s antics following the play.

Carrington got the better of Clark in the final seconds of the first half when the defensive stalwart cleanly stripped the Iowa product and raced the other way for a buzzer-beating basket. Carrington turned in a stellar performance as she added to her defensive showing by netting 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

Precision on defense and urgency on the break!



Racing down the floor before the horn sounds, DiJonai Carrington's bucket is GOOOOOOD



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/uf63NIoKJK — WNBA (@WNBA) June 10, 2024

This wasn’t the first matchup of the season between Clark and Carrington. The two battled twice last month, including when Clark made her much-anticipated WNBA debut. Carrington bottled up Clark for the majority of that contest with Clark netting scoring 20 points on 5-for-15 shooting while committing an eye-popping 10 turnovers — it was the most turnovers ever in a WNBA debut.

It’s been a rough couple of days for Clark, who found out this weekend she was left off the United States team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.