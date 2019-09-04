Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With their season opener just days away, the Dallas Cowboys finally handled a critically important case of business.

The Cowboys and two-time Pro Bowl selection Ezekiel Elliott reportedly have come to terms on a six-year contract extension. It was reported Tuesday the sides were closing in on an agreement, which ultimately came to fruition Wednesday morning, four days ahead of Dallas’ Week 1 clash with the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the terms of the extension, which reportedly will make Elliott the league’s highest-paid running back, surpassing Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley. The deal also puts the 24-year-old in rarified air in Cowboys history.

The #Cowboys & RB Ezekiel Elliott agree on a 6-year, $90M extension that makes him the highest-paid RB in the NFL, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. Roughly half guaranteed. In all, it's $103M over 8 years—the 1st Cowboy to eclipse $100M in total value, the richest RB contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

Final terms on #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: 6 years on the extension, $90M in new money with $50M guaranteed. Paid. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

It’s been an active month-plus for the Cowboys, who also granted lucrative extensions to linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La’el Collins. With Elliott’s situation now squared away, the franchise’s attention presumably will shift to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The buzz never seems to die down in Jerry World.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images