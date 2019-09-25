Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Backes had a tough ending to the 2018-19 NHL season, but he’s ready for the future.

The Bruins forward missed a majority of Boston’s Stanley Cup playoff games as a healthy scratch, including the team’s Game 7 loss to his former team, the St. Louis Blues, in the Stanley Cup Final.

There were many questions surrounding Backes this offseason, mainly where he fits in on a roster that has a lot of potential in prospects that have been showcasing their talent this preseason and in training camp. But he shined in the Black and Gold’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers, amassing two assists in the 4-3 overtime win at TD Garden.

So, how’s the veteran feel heading into his 11th NHL season?

“I’m feeling like I’m as ready as I’ve ever been to play,” Backes said, per NHL.com’s Eric Russo.

The 34-year-old also revealed his plan for the rest of the preseason:

“Every game, every day, give everything I’ve got and work my butt off and at some point they’re going declare a roster and then declare who’s playing in Game 1. And hopefully I’m on both of those, All i can do is control myself and work myself into the best shape, the best spot that I can.”

The Bruins open their regular season Oct. 3 in Dallas against the Stars.

See all of Backes’ comments below:

.@dbackes42 goes 1-on-1 to talk about his two-assist night against Philly and his approach for the rest of training camp: pic.twitter.com/O2ePF1YQJH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 24, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images