With training camp one week away, the Boston Celtics reportedly still are making some moves.

Boston has signed Auburn standout Bryce Brown, according to his agent, Austin Walton.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said earlier this month on WJOX 94.5 FM’s “3 Man Front” that Brown was “signing with the Celtics and their G League team.” Walton confirmed this Tuesday.

Congrats to @Bwb_2 on signing with the @celtics! — Austin Walton (@austingwalton) September 24, 2019

Brown played a combined seven games for the Sacramento Kings between Las Vegas Summer League and the California Classic (Sacramento’s four-day summer league) this past July. The guard averaged 6.71 points over that span, while shooting 56.2 percent in 12.2 minutes per game.

The Celtics reportedly signed Yante Maten to fill their 20th and final training camp roster spot, but, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith, Boston “never executed the signing.” Maten still could end up playing for the Celtics’ G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

Boston was reportedly signing forward Yante Maten for the 20th spot, but never executed the signing. The Celtics could still sign Maten, as end of roster maneuvering is common this time of year. Teams angle to get NBAGL rights for players as Affiliate Players. https://t.co/8EGbebPben — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 25, 2019

Brown averaged 15.9 points in both of his final two seasons at Auburn, with the latter ending with a loss to Virginia in the Final Four.

