Want to lose in fantasy week?
Well, taking a willy-nilly approach to your defense would be a good start toward reaching that goal.
Don’t get us wrong, prioritizing your studs is the key to success in fantasy football. However, blowing it on defense can be the difference between winning and losing on a weekly basis.
With that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 2:
New England Patriots (vs. New York Jets)
With apologies to the Chicago Bears, the Patriots might have the best defense in football. So, of course we’re starting them against Jets third-string quarterback Luke Falk. New England had an outrageous fantasy day last week against the Miami Dolphins, and similar production should be expected this week.
Dallas Cowboys (vs. Miami Dolphins)
You should start any defense against the Dolphins. That’s especially true for the Cowboys, who have one of the best units in the NFL. It’s a toss-up between the Cowboys and Patriots for who is most set up for success this weekend.
Chicago Bears (at Washington Redskins)
We’re not about to panic about the Bears defense, despite it having just one takeaway through two weeks. This unit still has a formidable pass-rush and should make plenty of noise Monday night in Washington. The Bears might not post a ton of points, but they should be among the best at the position.
Tennessee Titans (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
This “Thursday Night Football” game has all the makings of a boring, low-scoring affair. You certainly could justify starting the Jaguars, but we’re gonna roll with the Titans, who should make life difficult for rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Los Angeles Rams (at Cleveland Browns)
The Browns have been committing a lot of turnovers and giving up a ton of sacks, neither of which bode well for a matchup with the Rams and their top-notch defense. Even if the Browns move the ball and put up points, expect L.A. to make up for it in other areas.
