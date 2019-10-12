Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have been on heck of a run over the past couple of seasons.

And Bruce Cassidy has been a major part of that.

Cassidy has helped lead the Bruins to the playoffs each season since he took over Boston’s bench in April of the 2017 season. He led the team to a Stanley Cup Final in just his second full season as coach. In fact, since he took over as head coach, Cassidy has posted one of the best records in the NHL.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images